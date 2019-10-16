Over 50 walkers took part in Luton's first Mental Health Recovery Walk

Organisers of a NHS-backed walk through Luton to promote health awareness have thanked the community for their support.

East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT), which provides NHS mental health services in Luton, linked with nearly 20 partner organisations working in Luton for the town’s first Mental Health Recovery Walk on Tuesday, October 8.

Luton's first Mental Health Recovery Walk

More than 50 walkers took part in the interactive event as part of World Mental Health Day 2019 activities, the walk was free and open to people of all ages and backgrounds from the town.

It kicked off in Stockwood Park with an inclusive hour-long mini football event hosted by Luton Town Community Trust and walkers then set off on a gentle stroll through the town, stopping at sites along the way to learn about support and services available in Luton.

The walk finished in St George’s Square, with activities including a giant inflatable dart board and prizes on offer for the best sharp-shooters. The activities were coordinated by ELFT’s Luton Recovery College team.

Tony Isles, Luton Recovery College Manager, said: “We were blown away by the support shown by the community for this event .

“The turnout was fantastic and the walk showed how individuals and organisations are working towards the same goal – providing help and support for anyone in Luton struggling with poor mental health.”

The Recovery College is open to any adults who live or work in Luton and Bedfordshire and provides free courses and workshops focus on mental health wellbeing and recovery.

For more information about the Recovery Walk and the Recovery College, call 01582 708917.