Over 50s ‘speed friending’ event comes to Luton to ‘tackle loneliness’

Published 6th Aug 2025, 09:57 BST
The university campus in Luton. (Picture: University of Bedfordshire)
A special charity event is coming to Luton this month with the aim of bringing people aged 50 and over together to combat loneliness.

Maria Jiménez, a final-year Events Management student at the University of Bedfordshire, is organising a community mixer in Cafe Neo – on the second floor of the Luton campus building.

The event, called "The Luton Speed Mating”, is a ‘speed friending' mixer designed to be a fun, dignified, and welcoming space for people to make new friends and build community connections.

Maria said: “I lost my father to cancer when I was 14, and I saw first hand how isolating a long-term illness can be for a family.

“This has been the engine driving me to create an event that fosters connection and supports a cause close to my heart. That is why all proceeds from the event will be donated directly to Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity that provides a lifeline to so many.”

Guests can enjoy live Irish music before the main ‘speed friending’ event at 2pm until 4pm on August 13.

