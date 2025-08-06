Over 50s ‘speed friending’ event comes to Luton to ‘tackle loneliness’
Maria Jiménez, a final-year Events Management student at the University of Bedfordshire, is organising a community mixer in Cafe Neo – on the second floor of the Luton campus building.
The event, called "The Luton Speed Mating”, is a ‘speed friending' mixer designed to be a fun, dignified, and welcoming space for people to make new friends and build community connections.
Maria said: “I lost my father to cancer when I was 14, and I saw first hand how isolating a long-term illness can be for a family.
“This has been the engine driving me to create an event that fosters connection and supports a cause close to my heart. That is why all proceeds from the event will be donated directly to Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity that provides a lifeline to so many.”
Guests can enjoy live Irish music before the main ‘speed friending’ event at 2pm until 4pm on August 13.
