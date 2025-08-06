Over 50s ‘speed friending’ event comes to Luton to ‘tackle loneliness’

The university campus in Luton. (Picture: University of Bedfordshire)

A special charity event is coming to Luton this month with the aim of bringing people aged 50 and over together to combat loneliness.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maria Jiménez, a final-year Events Management student at the University of Bedfordshire, is organising a community mixer in Cafe Neo – on the second floor of the Luton campus building.

The event, called "The Luton Speed Mating”, is a ‘speed friending' mixer designed to be a fun, dignified, and welcoming space for people to make new friends and build community connections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maria said: “I lost my father to cancer when I was 14, and I saw first hand how isolating a long-term illness can be for a family.

“This has been the engine driving me to create an event that fosters connection and supports a cause close to my heart. That is why all proceeds from the event will be donated directly to Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity that provides a lifeline to so many.”

Guests can enjoy live Irish music before the main ‘speed friending’ event at 2pm until 4pm on August 13.