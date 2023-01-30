Fire crews in Luton are warning of the dangers of overloading plug sockets after a serious house fire in the town.

A crew of six firefighters fought the blaze at Anthony Gardens in Luton on Saturday night. The fire started in the kitchen and spread to the first floor and roof space of the property.

The crew wore breathing apparatus and used triple extension ladder, 9m ladder, covering jet, safety jet and 2 hose reel jets to tackle the fire and large fans to remove smoke from the property.

The hall was badly damaged - Photo Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue

A spokesman said the fire was caused by overloaded electrical sockets.

Offering advice to residents the spokesman advised that extensions and socket adaptors should not be overloaded. One plug socket should only carry a maximum of 13 amps worth of appliances. High energy appliances like kettles, toasters and microwaves should be plugged directly into the wall socket.

Other advice for plug and socket safety includes:

> Always check plugs have the right fuses in, keep spares handy

The fire went up into the roof - Photo Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue

> Always ensure your plugs and sockets are not damaged

> Replace plugs if they show burning or scorch marks

> Check that visible cables and leads are in good condition with no loose wires or fraying;

> Check that your light fittings are not visibly damaged and that downlighters are in good working condition;

The fire started in the kitchen - Photo Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue

> Do not store combustible materials around your fuse box, electricity meter or electrical intake;

> Never run cables under carpets or rugs;

> Never take mains-powered electrical items into the bathroom