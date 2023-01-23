The meeting will be held at Luton Town Hall

Luton Palestine Solidarity Campaign will be hosting the Palestinian Ambassador at Luton Town Hall this week.

Dr Husam Zomlot will be speaking on the outlook for Palestinians in the aftermath of recent Israeli elections on Thursday evening from 7pm-9pm.

Tariq Khamis, Secretary at Luton Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said: "We at the Luton Palestinian Solidarity Campaign have invited the Palestinian Ambassador to explain at a meeting on 26 January in the Town Hall to discuss what the outlook is for Palestinians with the election of the new Israeli Government."

Dr Husam Zomlot was previously Strategic Affairs Advisor to the Palestinian president and Ambassador to the United States (Head of the PLO General Delegation to the United States). Dr Zomlot’s previous official roles include serving as ambassador–at-large for the Palestinian Presidency, Director of the Fatah Foreign Relations Commission and First Counsellor at the Palestinian Mission to the United Kingdom.