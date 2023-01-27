Palestinian ambassador Dr Husam Zomlot (left) with the chair of the Luton Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Mr D J Barnes, at Luton Town Hall this week

More than 70 members of the Luton Palestine Solidarity Campaign gathered at Luton Town Hall this week to hear the Palestinian ambassador speak on the outcome for Palestinians after the recent Israeli elections.

Dr Husam Zomlot – former Strategic Affairs Advisor to the Palestinian president and ambassador to the United States – spoke for about 45 minutes and then took questions from the floor.

His previous official roles include serving as ambassador–at-large for the Palestinian Presidency, Director of the Fatah Foreign Relations Commission and First Counsellor at the Palestinian Mission to the United Kingdom.

He was welcomed by the chair of the Luton Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, Mr J D Barnes.