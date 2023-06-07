News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Parents can learn digital skills for free with new Luton service

The service aims to help build media literacy
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:44 BST

A new, free service aimed at helping families in Luton to build an understanding about the online world has launched in Luton.

Parent Zone Local offers practical support and advice to help people with their everyday digital lives.

Through the resources from Parent Zone Local, parents and professionals can learn about data and sharing, online environments, content and relationships, and real world consequences. The information is also is designed to help address the challenges of raising children in a digital world.

This service was first trialled in LondonThis service was first trialled in London
This service was first trialled in London
Most Popular

After a successful pilot schemes in 2021 across four London boroughs, Parent Zone has expanded its service to eight local authorities, including Luton.

Vicki Shotbolt, CEO and Founder of Parent Zone, was delighted to be launching the programme in the town. She said: “It’s tough being a parent in the digital age, and access to advice and practical support isn’t always simple.

“We hope that by bringing our service right to families’ doorsteps, this programme can make a real difference to the parents and carers of Luton."

While Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, added: “This new service will be a great support to every parent in Luton, helping them get the knowledge and skills to keep their children safe online.”

The service has free webinars for parents and carers and professionals which can be streamed here. Every month more webinars are aded to the site, with the next one on June 20 at 4:30pm - Everyday Digital: Disinformation.

Related topics:LutonParentsLondon