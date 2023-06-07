A new, free service aimed at helping families in Luton to build an understanding about the online world has launched in Luton.

Parent Zone Local offers practical support and advice to help people with their everyday digital lives.

Through the resources from Parent Zone Local, parents and professionals can learn about data and sharing, online environments, content and relationships, and real world consequences. The information is also is designed to help address the challenges of raising children in a digital world.

This service was first trialled in London

After a successful pilot schemes in 2021 across four London boroughs, Parent Zone has expanded its service to eight local authorities, including Luton.

Vicki Shotbolt, CEO and Founder of Parent Zone, was delighted to be launching the programme in the town. She said: “It’s tough being a parent in the digital age, and access to advice and practical support isn’t always simple.

“We hope that by bringing our service right to families’ doorsteps, this programme can make a real difference to the parents and carers of Luton."

While Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, added: “This new service will be a great support to every parent in Luton, helping them get the knowledge and skills to keep their children safe online.”