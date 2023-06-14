Parents of Barton-le-Clay's Gorgeous George take on 200-mile bike ride in his memory

This month, the parents of a boy from Barton-le-Clay who died of a brain tumour will cycle for more than 200 miles in his memory for the Tessa Jowell Foundation.

Louise and Matt Fox will take on the mammoth challenge on June 24 to honour their son George, who died last April just 11 months after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma.

They are set to cycle from the Isle of Sheppey at sunrise to Weston Super Mare before the sun sets, chasing the sun as they go.

Louise said: “This bike ride is not for the faint-hearted, and we really will be chasing the sun! We all watched George go through so much, and he always did it with a smile on his face and never moaned.

“In his honour, we want to put our physical and mental strength to the test with this huge challenge.”

During his 11-month battle with the disease, George underwent four brain surgeries, three different types of chemotherapy and painful immunotherapy injections.

The couple hopes to raise £10,000 for the Tessa Jowell Foundation (TJF), with the money going towards a centre for children battling brain cancer.

George Fox on his 13th birthday

She added: “It is striving to make a real difference in the area of paediatric brain tumours. Not only with research and precision medicine but so importantly with the care our children receive whilst going through this unbelievably devastating diagnosis”.