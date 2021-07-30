Parents rate Luton nursery as one of the top 20 in East of England

Leo Cubs Nursery has been rated in the top 20 in East of England

The top twenty nurseries in East of England have received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site - daynurseries.co.uk - with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Leo Cubs Nursery Ltd on being rated by parents as a top nursery in East of England!

Proud staff at Leo Cubs Nursery with their certificate

"Being chosen as one of the best nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a massive achievement.

“The past year has been a huge challenge for nurseries, many of whom were offering childcare to vulnerable and keyworker children during the various lockdowns and giving children that all important ‘normality’.

“We hope these awards will boost the spirits of nursery staff who have been through such a lot and give parents vital guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.

“Reviews of our Top 20 nurseries show these settings stimulate and nurture children, improving their social and emotional wellbeing and enhancing their learning.”

Nasreen Ashraf, manager of Leo Cubs Nursery Ltd said: “Receiving this award is a fantastic achievement. We are great full that all our hard work has been recognised and appreciated.

"We are blessed to have an amazing team, who are passionate in what they do. We would also like to thank all the parents/ Carers for all their wonderful comments and continuous support.”

To see Leo Cubs Nursery Ltd’s reviews go to https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/50001016LEOA#reviews-top.