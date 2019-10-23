Pay as you go with contactless takes off at Luton Airport Parkway station

Pay as you go with contactless has been welcomed at Luton Airport Parkway, Harpenden and St Albans train stations.

Pay as you go payments arrived at the stations on Tuesday, October 22, giving passengers greater convenience and choice, the payment generally offers the cheapest single fares towards London by customers simply touching their contactless payment card or smartphone payment app on the yellow readers at the station.

Pay as you go with contactless has been launched at Luton Airport Parkway station. Photo by Peter Alvey

The addition of Luton Airport Parkway to stations accepting pay as you go means that four of London’s airports are now accessible by simply using contactless.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), parent company of Thameslink, has worked with TfL and the Department for Transport (DfT) to extend the contactless system to St Albans, Harpenden and Luton Airport Parkway - in addition to the Key smartcard, KeyGo and paper tickets.

Thameslink and Great Northern Managing Director Tom Moran said: “We are delighted to give passengers at St Albans, Harpenden and Luton Airport Parkway more choice and convenience, with generally lower single fares, through the introduction of contactless pay as you go.

"We have worked closely with Transport for London and the Department for Transport to bring contactless to these stations and look forward to further expansion of the scheme.”

Pay as you go with contactless has been launched at Luton Airport Parkway station. L-R: Luton/Leagrave Station Manager Hilton Matereke and St Albans Station Manager Harsitt Chandak. Photo by Peter Alvey

Many contactless cards issued outside the UK can also be used to travel and, since contactless ticketing launched in September 2014, Transport for London (TfL) has seen cards from more than 130 countries around the world used for travel.

Oliver Jaycock, Head of Strategic Affairs at London Luton Airport, said: “The extension of contactless pay as you go to Luton Airport Parkway has made travel between London and the airport by train quicker, easier and hassle free.

"With a short hop on the shuttle bus to the airport, which also accepts contactless pay as you go, passengers can now reach the terminal with a simple tap and go.”

Rail Minister, Chris Heaton-Harris, said: “It’s great news that passengers will now benefit from new contactless pay as you go journeys at three key stations across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. Contactless ticketing is easier to purchase and provides generally cheaper, more flexible single journeys for passengers.”