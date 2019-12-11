PCSOs will 'brave the shave' in Luton to raise money for charity

Two PCSOs from Bedfordshire Police will 'brave the shave' at The Mall Luton, on Friday, December 20, to raise money for Embrace Child Victims of Crime.

PCSO Daniel McHugh will be shaving his hair and PCSO Liam Hill will be shaving his beard to raise money for the charity that focuses on supporting children, young people and their families who have been the victims of serious crime.

Dan and Liam

At the same time, officers from the force's Community Cohesion team will be taking part in a static bike race against Luton Town Football Club Community Trust, The Mall and Anytime Fitness, to see who can cover the furthest distance, between 11am and 4pm.

The exercise bikes have been sponsored by Any Time Fitness.

For more information about Embrace CVOC visit: embracecvoc.org.uk.

The Community Cohesion team is hoping to raise £500, to make a donation click here.