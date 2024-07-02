PD Jasmine nosing around to keep travellers safe at Luton airport
A police dog has been helping promote the benefits of the bus network around Luton Airport.
Luton Airport’s police unit has used social media to show the work it carries out to keep the network safe, with the help of PD Jasmine.
They said: “PD Jasmine has been working hard today assisting officers at Luton Airport within the bus terminal with her expert nose as part of a Project Servator deployment.
“The bus network across Luton Airport is a great way to get to and from the terminal and we want to ensure that you are safe whilst travelling.
“We'll tell PD Jasmine to put her seatbelt on next time!”