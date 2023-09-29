Peace rose planted at Little Bramingham Farm to honour International Peace Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Club’s members spent the morning with the residents and kindly planted a beautiful Peace Rose in the care home’s attractive front garden area.

“We received a lovely letter from the Luton North Inner Wheel Club with a kind offer asking if it would be possible for them to come along to the care home and plant a Peace Rose on International Day of Peace,” said Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at Little Bramingham Farm. “One of our residents, Margaret Alison, who has been with us for three years, is a former member and often shares her fond memories of her time with the Club.

The Luton North Inner Wheel Club’s ethos is to promote true friendship and all the national Inner Wheel Clubs have an outstanding record of service to the community. Community is extremely important to us all at Little Bramingham Farm and to have the Peace Rose planted on such a poignant day was wonderful.”

LBF Resident, Margaret Alison with Christine Sinfield of The Luton North Inner Wheel

86-year-old resident, Margaret, thoroughly enjoyed the rose planting ceremony and had a great time catching up with the Club’s members. “From its very beginnings, friendship and service have always been at the heart of all the Inner Wheel Clubs, which are values close to my heart,” said Margaret. “The first Inner Wheel Club was formed in Manchester back on 10th January 1924 and has now become an international club. One of the members I was chatting to at the rose planting said there are Clubs in 104 countries with over 108,000 members worldwide, I think that’s amazing.

“I was delighted to spend the morning with my friends from the Luton North Inner Wheel Club. First the beautiful Peace Rose was planted, then Christine Sinfield, who runs the Club, said a few words and then we all enjoyed a lovely catch-up in Susie’s Tea Room in the snug cabin area. I had a lovely time,” added Margaret.

The Peace Rose produces large, yellow blooms tipped in soft pink with dark green, glossy leaves, it really is spectacular,” continued Emma. “The Rose’s history is very interesting as well. I learnt that it was introduced in 1939 by French breeder Francis Meilland and the roses were given to each delegate at the inaugural United Nations meeting in 1945 in honor of Germany's surrender.

