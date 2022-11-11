Peacocks reopens in The Mall in Luton - featuring Bonmarche selection in store
Peacocks had been forced to close after the first Covid lockdown
Clothing store Peacocks is back in Luton after being forced to close during the first Covid lockdown – and this time it features a new selection from Bonmarché.
Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back Peacocks and also Bonmarché to The Mall. These brands are a really great addition to our range of shops, and will offer wonderful fashion items at great prices, just in time for the colder months.”
There’s also a special offer until N November 24 – pick up a leaflet in store and get 20% off when you spend £30 in Peacocks.
The centre has just seen the opening of a new Christmas shop and is also looking forward to opening an extended River Island store with a larger kids' range, ahead of Christmas. Find out more about available stores on The Mall’s website.