Peacocks is back - and now it includes a selection from Bonmarché

Clothing store Peacocks is back in Luton after being forced to close during the first Covid lockdown – and this time it features a new selection from Bonmarché.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back Peacocks and also Bonmarché to The Mall. These brands are a really great addition to our range of shops, and will offer wonderful fashion items at great prices, just in time for the colder months.”

There’s also a special offer until N November 24 – pick up a leaflet in store and get 20% off when you spend £30 in Peacocks.