Pedestrian in his 60s dies after traffic collision in Dunstable
A man has been arrested and released on bail
By Lynn Hughes
Published 11th Jul 2023
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST
A man in his 60s has died following a traffic collision in Dunstable on Saturday.
At around 10.05pm, police were called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on High Street North.
Emergency services attended the scene, and the man was sadly pronounced dead.
While specialist officers are supporting the family of the man who died, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.
One man was arrested and released on police bail.