A man in his 60s has died following a traffic collision in Dunstable on Saturday.

At around 10.05pm, police were called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on High Street North.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the man was sadly pronounced dead.

While specialist officers are supporting the family of the man who died, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.