Pensioner seriously injured after collision with electric unicycle in Luton
Police are appealing for information after the collision on the path in Hatters Way.
The incident happened around 4pm on Monday (5 September).
The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he currently remains.
Sgt Mark Casey, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us as soon as possible so we can establish the facts surrounding this incident.
“If you were in the area and have any dashcam of the incident or leading up to the incident, please get in touch.”
If you can help visit beds.police.uk or call 101 and quote Operation Tikla, or reference 301 of 5 September.
