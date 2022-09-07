News you can trust since 1891

Pensioner seriously injured after collision with electric unicycle in Luton

Police are appealing for information after the collision on the path in Hatters Way.

By Olga Norford
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:09 am
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:10 am

The incident happened around 4pm on Monday (5 September).

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he currently remains.

Sgt Mark Casey, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us as soon as possible so we can establish the facts surrounding this incident.

Get in touch with Police if you witnesses the collision in Hatters Way

Most Popular

“If you were in the area and have any dashcam of the incident or leading up to the incident, please get in touch.”

If you can help visit beds.police.uk or call 101 and quote Operation Tikla, or reference 301 of 5 September.

> If you witness a serious accident call 911. Let the 911 operator know you witnessed a car accident, the location, number of people involved, and any other pertinent details.