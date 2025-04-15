“People just love it”: Former Luton cinema transformed with special art deco mural

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former ABC Cinema has been given a fantastic facelift by an artist – with help from Luton Borough Council.

Sarah Hodgkins, from Potterspury, near Milton Keynes, has been painting murals for 20 years and applied to the council to renovate the aging cinema facade.

The cinema, which opened as the Savoy in 1938, has been sitting empty for decades.

For Sarah, listening to the views of Lutonians was an essential of the process and making sure her art would be loved by the community.

Artist Sarah with her mural. Picture: Sarah Hodgkins

She explained: “We talked to lots of people. I gave presentations at schools and at the creative trust, I set up a survey, and we collected lots of feedback. I spent a couple of days on George Street, talking to people as they walk past, asking them what they wanted to see, as they are the people who are going to be looking at this mural every day, every week."

Those who stopped to talk with Sarah told her they wanted something that represented Luton and to be colourful and hopeful.

The huge mural replicates what a classic 1930s cinema would have looked like – with its impressive colours and shapes. It took Sarah 16 days to complete and features some nods to the town, like posters for Blinded by the Light, which was set in Luton, home-grown musical talent Myles Smith, a vintage Vauxhall and the upcoming Power Court.

Sarah added in a huge sunset across the left side of the mural, she explained: “It's a very art deco theme. But also, the sunrise, in many cultures, represents hope, new beginnings.

"I wanted to put Luton on it. This is not about anybody else. This is about you guys.”

The council has thanked Sarah for her hard work. Cllr James Taylor said: “Sarah’s vibrant mural has wonderfully transformed the cinema’s frontage, giving the building a much-needed refresh while it awaits longer-term development.

“It is fantastic to see the chosen design drawing influence not only from the cinema’s Art Deco heritage, but also from Luton’s future, by incorporating a poster of our local award-winning and internationally renowned musician, Myles Smith.”

The 59-year-old was shocked by the response to her creation. She added: “It has been overwhelmingly well received. Far beyond my expectations. People just love it. I absolutely love it.”