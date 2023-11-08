People stage protest for Palestine at Luton Town Hall and call for ceasefire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People in Luton protested in support of Palestine at the weekend as the war in the Middle East continues.

The demonstration at Luton Town Hall on Saturday (November 4) called for a ceasefire amid the conflict which has left thousands dead since escalating last month.

Families took teddy bears with messages for the children in Gaza as organisers from Luton Palestine Solidarity Campaign and others made speeches about the ongoing war.

The protest in the town centre at the weekend. Picture: Luton Palestine Solidarity Campaign

A statement from the Luton Palestine Solidarity Campaign said: “The people of Luton come together at the Town Hall on Saturday to express their deep concern about the slaughter of Palestinian civilians in Gaza by Israel and call for an immediate ceasefire and for a just and peaceful resolution for the Palestinian people. We note that in 4 weeks, Israel have killed more civilians in Gaza than Russia have in two years of war in Ukraine and yet our government do not call for a ceasefire while backing Israel in what are clear war crimes. We feel for all civilians that have lost their lives, both Palestinian and Israelis, but must stress that this did not start on October 7 as so many try to infer.

“Gaza has been an open-air prison with an illegal blockade by Israel for 16 years, the West Bank and Gaza occupied for 56 years and for 75 years Palestinians have been continually ethnically cleansed from their lands, all which are against international law.

"It is Palestinians who are the victims of a brutal colonialist project and are oppressed by the Israeli, Zionist oppressor. Israel do not represent the views of all Jews and there are thousands of Jews, many orthodox, who oppose the Zionist ideology and many will be marching with us in London on November 11.”

The upcoming protest in the capital is the latest in a string of demonstrations staged in show support for Palestine. This Saturday is Armistice Day, and despite calls by the Prime Minister and his cabinet to rearrange for another date, the protest is set to go ahead.