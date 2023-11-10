Person saved by fire crew after blaze in Luton flat
Firefighters were called just after midday
One person has been saved from a flat fire in Luton today (November 10).
They were rescued from a flat on London Road. The fire service said: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called today at around 12:04 to reports of a domestic flat fire in London Road, Luton. One person was rescued from a first floor flat before the fire was fully extinguished by fire crews.
"Three fire appliances attended initially and all persons were accounted for by 12.30.”