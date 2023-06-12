News you can trust since 1891
Fire crews from Dunstable and Luton got the person to safety
A person has been rescue by fire crews from Luton and Dunstable after they fell around 40ft onto a wooden path in Barton Springs yesterday (June 11).

At around 10.55am, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a casualty suffering from minor head injuries following the fall.

Rope rescue specialists from Dunstable worked alongside firefighters from Luton to quickly and safely rescue the casualty.

Firefighters left the person in the care of ambulance staff
A tweet from Beds Fire and Rescue read: "We are currently in attendance at a rescue from height incident at Barton Springs, assisting @EEAST_HART and @EastEnglandAmb - our rope rescue specialists from Dunstable are there along with crews from Luton."

