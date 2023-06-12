Person suffers head injury after falling 40ft at Barton Springs
A person has been rescue by fire crews from Luton and Dunstable after they fell around 40ft onto a wooden path in Barton Springs yesterday (June 11).
At around 10.55am, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a casualty suffering from minor head injuries following the fall.
Rope rescue specialists from Dunstable worked alongside firefighters from Luton to quickly and safely rescue the casualty.
A tweet from Beds Fire and Rescue read: "We are currently in attendance at a rescue from height incident at Barton Springs, assisting @EEAST_HART and @EastEnglandAmb - our rope rescue specialists from Dunstable are there along with crews from Luton."