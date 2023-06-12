A person has been rescue by fire crews from Luton and Dunstable after they fell around 40ft onto a wooden path in Barton Springs yesterday (June 11).

At around 10.55am, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a casualty suffering from minor head injuries following the fall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rope rescue specialists from Dunstable worked alongside firefighters from Luton to quickly and safely rescue the casualty.

Firefighters left the person in the care of ambulance staff