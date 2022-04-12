Petition calls for speed cameras on Luton street before 'a terrible incident' takes place

The move is in response to a 53-signature petition submitted by residents, who say speeding is the main talking point in their road.

"The borough council has acknowledged the petition and complaints and is working with Bedfordshire Police to raise awareness of speed limits and educate drivers," said a report to its petitions and representations board.

Two surveys showed the average speed on the 30mph Limbury Road was 28.3mph on the first occasion and 28.6mph during the second.

Limbury Road

"This seemed surprisingly low and contrary to local resident experience and a short session of speed radar enforcement with Bedfordshire Police," explained the report.

"The data suggests there's a perception of speeding on this road, rather than an evidenced one."

Petitioner Barbara Cullum has lived in Limbury Road for more than 15 years and told the board: "We heard tales of cars and front gardens being damaged, and pets being run over.

"A neighbour's garden fence was smashed to the ground and another near neighbour had his car damaged by speeding drivers," she said.

"The same neighbour had his wife's car written off by a vehicle, which rebounded across the road and shunted a vehicle on the driveway into the porch. That must have been absolutely terrifying for the household.

"This issue is on everyone's mind. It's also Icknield Road, Coniston Road and Stanmore Crescent.

"Something has to be done to calm the traffic down before there's a terrible incident which could have been prevented."

Labour Limbury councillor Rob Roche said he and fellow Labour ward councillor Amy Nicholls support the petition.

He described Limbury Road as "a highly trafficked strategic route with two schools nearby", saying: "We receive regular complaints around speeding on this stretch.

"A smiley face (sign) I reported to highways isn't working. We've a police speed watch area, which informs us there's a problem.

"A zebra crossing was put in hoping it would slow down the traffic. All those interventions have failed.

"Only Bedfordshire Police have the powers to enforce speeding. They'll visit on request. But it's not a priority for the police here.

"At the last community police meeting, residents decided to raise a petition for speed cameras. As the road is a strategic route for emergency vehicles the council can't install speed humps.

"Many accidents aren't reported to the police," he added. "The only cameras we think will help are average speed ones to enforce this properly and slow down the vehicles."

Labour Biscot councillor Haji Abid, who chairs the board, wondered whether any measures should be considered for Austin Road and Trinity Road as part of the strategic route.

Councillor Roche replied: "There'll be other streets in the town which are strategic routes, but they're not asking for cameras. They may not have the problems Limbury Road has had for the past 15 years."

Labour Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons suggested adding a third recommendation that cameras are looked at by LBC's highways department.

"We need to think about how we might the fund long-term position on cameras across the town. If we don't do it somewhere, we'll never do it."