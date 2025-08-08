Petrol prices have gone up again - the last thing we need as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

The average price nationally is now 134.3p a litre, up from 134.24p a week ago, new government data shows.

However the good news is prices at the pumps in Luton and Dunstable are a bit more competitive with petrol available from 127.9p per litre and diesel 134.9p.

Petrol prices have gone up for the eighth week in a row

To help motorists Petrol Prices App has aimed to take the hassle out of driving around, searching for the cheapest petrol by creating a fuel report. The company has looked at the cheapest fuel stations in Luton and Dunstable for petrol and diesel using up-to-date figures.

Tesco in Skimpot Road, Dunstable and Sainsbury's in Luton Road, Dunstable, were the cheapest places for both unleaded petrol and diesel.

Check out the top cheapest petrol station in Luton and Dunstable:

Unleaded Petrol

Tesco, Skimpot Road, Dunstable -127.9p

Sainsbury’s, Luton Road, Dunstable - 127.9p

Texaco (Watling Street, Luton) -128.9p

Esso, Flamstead London Road - 128.9p

Sainsbury’s Bramingham Park - 129.9p

Esso High St North Dunstable: 129.9p

Gulf Dunstable, Georgina SS: 129.9p

Top cheapest diesel prices in Luton and Dunstable

Tesco, Skimpot Road, Dunstable 134.9p

Sainsbury’s, Luton Road, Dunstable 134.9p

Texaco (Watling Street, Luton) 137.9

Esso, Flamstead London Road, 137.9p

Sainsbury’s Bramingham Park, 136.9p

Esso High St North Dunstable, 137.9p

Gulf Dunstable, Georgina SS, 137.9p

Samuel Mather-Holgate, Independent Financial Adviser at Mather and Murray Financial, warned that high prices will remain for at least the next few weeks.

And drivers are advised to avoid tourist areas when filling up.

