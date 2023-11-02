News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Photo of beloved sycamore tree taken hours before it was vandalised turned into art for Keech Hospice Care

“This trek was not just a journey across Hadrian's Wall, but a monumental fundraising effort”
By Natalie Cummings
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:44 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 19:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Luton-based photography studio has donated artwork of the famous sycamore tree – taken hours before it was vandalised.

The photo that captured 20 trekkers from Keech Hospice Care standing in front of the iconic Sycamore Gap Tree, was taken by a member of the public. Oakley Studios in Luton then created the framed image for the hospice.

The tree stood in a dip in Hadrian's Wall, and was considered to be one of the most famous trees in the UK.

Most Popular
The Keech Hospice Team standing in front of the iconic sycamore tree before it was vandalisedThe Keech Hospice Team standing in front of the iconic sycamore tree before it was vandalised
The Keech Hospice Team standing in front of the iconic sycamore tree before it was vandalised

Keech Hospice Care supports adults and children to live pain and symptom-free.

The studio turned the memorable image into a piece of art and personally reached out to fundraising event manager Lynn, who led the trek.

She said: “This trek was not just a journey across Hadrian's Wall, but a monumental fundraising effort that culminated in the collection of an impressive £35,000 for the local hospice.”

Related topics:Keech Hospice CareLuton