Photo of beloved sycamore tree taken hours before it was vandalised turned into art for Keech Hospice Care
A Luton-based photography studio has donated artwork of the famous sycamore tree – taken hours before it was vandalised.
The photo that captured 20 trekkers from Keech Hospice Care standing in front of the iconic Sycamore Gap Tree, was taken by a member of the public. Oakley Studios in Luton then created the framed image for the hospice.
The tree stood in a dip in Hadrian's Wall, and was considered to be one of the most famous trees in the UK.
Keech Hospice Care supports adults and children to live pain and symptom-free.
The studio turned the memorable image into a piece of art and personally reached out to fundraising event manager Lynn, who led the trek.
She said: “This trek was not just a journey across Hadrian's Wall, but a monumental fundraising effort that culminated in the collection of an impressive £35,000 for the local hospice.”