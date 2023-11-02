Photo of beloved sycamore tree taken hours before it was vandalised turned into art for Keech Hospice Care

“This trek was not just a journey across Hadrian's Wall, but a monumental fundraising effort”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Luton-based photography studio has donated artwork of the famous sycamore tree – taken hours before it was vandalised.

The photo that captured 20 trekkers from Keech Hospice Care standing in front of the iconic Sycamore Gap Tree, was taken by a member of the public. Oakley Studios in Luton then created the framed image for the hospice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tree stood in a dip in Hadrian's Wall, and was considered to be one of the most famous trees in the UK.

The Keech Hospice Team standing in front of the iconic sycamore tree before it was vandalised

Keech Hospice Care supports adults and children to live pain and symptom-free.

The studio turned the memorable image into a piece of art and personally reached out to fundraising event manager Lynn, who led the trek.