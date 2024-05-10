Kelly Djerboua’s picture of Wardown Park in Luton.

We asked you for you to vote for your winner

After scores of submissions, you voted for your ‘Readers’ Choice’ for this year’s Keech Hospice Care’s charity calendar.

Every year, Keech Hospice Care creates a calendar with 12 images taken by people of their area. These are usually a mix of urban and countryside landscapes, along with pictures of flowers, wildlife and architecture.

So we asked you to submit your pictures for consideration. After whittling it down to the final six, you voted for Kelly Djerboua’s picture of Wardown Park in Luton as the winner.

Kelly said: "I was amazed to hear I'd won the reader's choice vote – I can't believe it, and am really looking forward to seeing my photo in the calendar!

"I've been to Keech several times, as my daughter has special needs, so it's a place that means a lot to me. I chose to photograph Wardown Park because it's local to us and we go there a lot. It's a lovely place for families to visit."

Emma Page, retail operations support officer at Keech Hospice Care said: "Congratulations to Kelly for taking the winning photo and a big thank you to all the readers who took the time to vote. Kelly's gorgeous photo of Wardown Park is going to look fantastic gracing the pages of the Keech Calendar 2025, which will be available to purchase from this September.

