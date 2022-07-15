Physical and mental health help available at wellbeing event in Luton today

The poster for Marsh Farm's free Health & Wellbeing event

If you’ve got any issues with your physical, mental or emotional health, Futures House in Marsh Farm is the place to be today (July 15).

It’s hosting the first Health and Wellbeing Drop-in event with a wealth of exhibitors from various charities, projects and businesses.

These include the Sickle Cell Society, Disability Resource Centre, Luton Prostate Support Group, the Menopause Alliance Bedfordshire & Luton as well as the Dementia/Alzheimers Society and Keech Hospice.

The poster publicising brave Michelle Titmus's walk to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK

Brave Michelle Titmus will be walking around the area to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK, in spite of being unwell recently and unfit.

This free event covering all aspects of health and wellbeing will take place between 10am and 2pm.