Rain didn’t deter the crowds

A sea of green flooded through Luton town centre this weekend with the annual St Patrick’s Day festival.

Organised by Luton Irish Forum, the rain didn’t deter the crowds for the parade on Saturday, the culmination of two weeks of celebrations for the annual saints day.

The festival has been held since the year 2000, and brings Irish music, dance and drama to the town, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

The celebrations this year kicked off with the Big Pub Quiz on March 2 and the parade on Saturday. The annual GAA Blitz, due to be held on March 11 has been moved to March 25 from 2-4pm at St Joseph’s playfield on Gardenia Avenue.

The parade itself saw Irish and local community groups, marching bands and floats entertain the crowds, with stalls selling refreshments and Irish themed goods.

Performers on the outdoor stage at St George’s square included The Kings of Connaught from County Galway, and there was Irish dancing in The Mall along with the [email protected] Dementia choir and Cardinal Newman High School Steel Pan group.

Fundraising throughout the fortnight raised around £420 to fund 50 bacon and cabbage dinners provided by O’Shea’s Bar and Grill and Jack Berr Catering, for 50 isolated people, along with a donation to the L&D Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Appeal.

There’s free entry to the St Patrick’s GAA Blitz on Saturday, with fun and games for all the family.

The events are organised by Luton Irish Forum and volunteers, with sponsors including, Luton Rising, Luton BID and The Mall.

