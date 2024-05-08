Pictures show aftermath of early morning blaze in Luton home

Thankfully, nobody was hurt
By olivia preston
Published 8th May 2024, 12:13 BST
The house after the blaze. Picture Luton Community Fire StationThe house after the blaze. Picture Luton Community Fire Station
The house after the blaze. Picture Luton Community Fire Station

An accidental fire has ripped through a house in Luton, destroying nearly all of it after a blaze early this morning (Wednesday).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Copenhagen Close, in the Marsh Farm area of the town, at 3.30am, and used two hoses to put out the fire, which has been deemed as accidental.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots and a fan to clear the smoke out. Nobody was hurt, but the ground floor of the property was “100 percent damaged and the first floor 90 percent damaged by the fire”.

Related topics:Luton