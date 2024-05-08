The house after the blaze. Picture Luton Community Fire Station

An accidental fire has ripped through a house in Luton, destroying nearly all of it after a blaze early this morning (Wednesday).

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Copenhagen Close, in the Marsh Farm area of the town, at 3.30am, and used two hoses to put out the fire, which has been deemed as accidental.

