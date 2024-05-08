Pictures show aftermath of early morning blaze in Luton home
Thankfully, nobody was hurt
An accidental fire has ripped through a house in Luton, destroying nearly all of it after a blaze early this morning (Wednesday).
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Copenhagen Close, in the Marsh Farm area of the town, at 3.30am, and used two hoses to put out the fire, which has been deemed as accidental.
Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots and a fan to clear the smoke out. Nobody was hurt, but the ground floor of the property was “100 percent damaged and the first floor 90 percent damaged by the fire”.