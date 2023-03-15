Pictures show alien invasion at University of Bedfordshire as students showcase their talent

The students had a UFO-themed fun day around the campus

Luton was ‘invaded’ by aliens last week as the University of Bedfordshire’s students came together to stun and spook unsuspecting staff and their peers.

Students and alumni from various creative courses including media make-up, acting, and photography worked together to turn students into aliens, who donned special effects makeup. The activity was designed to give the students the freedom to use their skills from their courses and work professionally around the Luton campus.

Media performance student Vlad Mihociu said: “Off the back of this event I have made new friends and built new relationships which will help me in my future career as a performer.” The university’s community radio station broadcasted a live show featuring interviews with the other-worldly creatures.

Rachel Clark, a senior lecturer in media performance, said: “The purpose of the day was to showcase the skills, studios and activities that we offer within our courses but also to bring students together from different pathways and to network.”

1 . Aliens invade University of Bedfordshire Acting students David Wiggins and Johnjoe Mockler King get interviewed as 'blue aliens' for BedsTV Photo: Piotr Tadeusz Woch @pwphotolit

2 . Aliens invade University of Bedfordshire Media makeup & character design student Clarassa Edwards with Acting student Roger Jover Costa Photo: University of Bedfordshire

3 . Aliens invade University of Bedfordshire Fashion & media makeup student Cleo Young painting the face of her alien model, student Madison Smith Photo: Mihaela-luliana Sercau @iulianamihaelasercau

4 . Aliens invade University of Bedfordshire Media Performance student Annie Apakoh Photo: Syed Hassan Shah @hassan_shah_photography