Plan for 90-room hotel extension approved near Luton Airport and it is expected to create 20 full-time jobs

A hotel extension has been approved near London Luton Airport and it is expected to provide up to 20 full-time jobs and nearly 90 extra rooms, a meeting has been told.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An extension to the back of the Holiday Inn hotel, at London Luton Airport, will provide almost 90 more rooms on a 2,700sqm area, the borough council’s development management committee was told.

The hotel expansion is on “a brownfield” section of the premises in Luton, a meeting heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicant KE Hotels submitted full plans to the local authority for the extension, with changes to the appearance of the Airport Way premises and other works.

London Luton Airport. Picture: Olivia Preston

The additional rooms would be part of a four-storey expansion to the hotel, while recladding the building will give it a newer appearance, according to principal planner and urban designer Robert Guest.

“We think it’s an improvement and broadly in line with policy,” he told the committee: “It’s a fairly constrained site, so it’s not really possible to add to the amount of parking provided already.

“There was one concern around flood risk prevention, which was resolved,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kat O’Dowd, for the applicant, explained: “This proposes the extension of the hotel, which currently has 124 bedrooms set over three storeys.

“It seeks to improve and expand through a four-storey back extension to accommodate a further 89 guest rooms and increase the overall provision to 213 rooms.

“The planned development responds directly to the continued success of the hotel and the growing demand for overnight accommodation in this part of Luton. That’s driven primarily by airport expansion and increasing passenger numbers.

“It represents sustainable and efficient reuse of brownfield land, just a 12-minute walk from the terminal and next to key local transport links. Importantly the scheme contributes towards meeting the significant shortfall of hotel rooms in Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This application provides a timely and appropriate response to that airport expansion need. The hotel has maintained a strong occupancy rate and serves airport passengers, airline crew and business travellers.

“The extension will strengthen that role, helping to retain airport-related spending within Luton and improving the town’s offer as a gateway destination.

“It offers a contemporary upgrade to the hotel in design terms with high quality recladding and modernisation, while improving the overall safety of the building in line with current regulations.

“This would also support the potential for the future rebranding of the hotel to align it with a more upscale offering. It retains the 104 parking spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A balanced and well-supported application, this scheme will deliver a clear economic uplift for social and environmental gains. There are no objections to it.”

Originally built as a flight training centre, the former Blush House building was approved for conversion to hotel use in 2010, said a report to the committee.

“This building can be fairly described as generic and unremarkable in appearance. It’s currently a three-story premises with a small central courtyard.

“These proposals seek permission for the replacement of the exterior cladding to the original hotel building. Talks are ongoing as to the exact finish for the proposed new cladding.

“Other site work includes extra landscaping, upgrades to parking with EV and e-bike charging, and contributions for highways improvements.” The committee unanimously approved the development.