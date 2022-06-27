Plan to demolish Luton's Icon Hotel recommended for approval

Plans to turn an iconic Luton town centre hotel into a block of flats and retail units are being recommended for approval by planning officers.

Applicant Franco Anacreonte wants to demolish the Icon Hotel in Stuart Street, and replace it with an 18-storey building and six commercial units.

There would be 102 flats altogether, 21 three-bedroom, 57 two-bed and 24 one-bedroom apartments.

The Icon Hotel

The hotel has 62 rooms, according to its website. The plans are due to be considered by councillors on Wednesday (June 29).

Mr Anacreonte, who’s described as the founder/owner of the Icon Hotel on the online business network LinkedIn, was also behind plans to demolish the Linton Hotel on Tennyson Road and replace it with 62 apartments. Councillors approved that development subject to conditions in March.

“Reflecting the layout and staggered heights of the hotel building, the development would be arranged in two distinct parts of four- and 18-storeys respectively,” added the report.

“Each of the flats/duplexes within the project would be provided with a private balcony. Both the lower and taller segments of the development would accommodate roof garden space for future occupiers. There would be no on-site parking provision.

“The non-residential uses would offer a diversification in employment opportunities, which is especially important given that the hotel use has reached the end of its natural life.”

Ten representations have been received, with objections including the inappropriate design of the proposed building, a lack of parking and the heritage impact on the Grade II listed The Spires.

The hotel’s website said: “The Icon Boutique Hotel was purposely designed to be as diverse as possible from every other hotel and accommodation provider in Luton. We genuinely care about our guests and staff, and we constantly strive to make a difference.