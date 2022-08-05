Plans for 61 new energy efficient homes on 7 acre site in Toddington

Plans are in the pipeline for 61 new homes in Toddington.

And the good news is they’re being built to EPC-A standards – the tops in energy efficiency. Currently only two per cent of new build homes meet the criteria.

The developer, Hayfield Homes, says the Toddington scheme will offer a greener way of living thanks to solar panels, air source heat pumps, energy-efficient underfloor heating, EV fast charging points, 100 percent renewable energy and fibre optic broadband.

The proposed energy efficient housing development in Toddington

Situated off Leighton Road and Russell Road, the site is allocated for residential development in the Central Bedfordshire Local Plan.

It represents Hayfield’s fifth development in the county in the past three years.

MD Andy Morris said: “Toddington benefits from two Ofsted-outstanding schools, a range of local amenities and picturesque country walks and views.

"The train station in nearby Harlington offers a regular 45 minute commuter service to London St Pancras, providing the best of both worlds for families wishing to move out of Greater London to enjoy the lifestyles benefits of Bedfordshire.”

The plans include a range of executive homes with 18 of the 61 designated as affordable housing. Some will have garages, all will have parking spaces.

The architecture will reflect traditional properties in Toddington and will be combined with an eco-efficient specification that exceeds building regulations.

The scheme incorporates public open space, new habitats for wildlife and native tree planting while the vast majority of existing trees and hedgerows will be retained.