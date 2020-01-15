Plans for Aldi supermarket in Luton deferred by council

A legal challenge could be on the cards after the latest setback to plans for an Aldi store in Luton.

The project at the Venue 360 site off Gipsy Lane was deferred by Luton Borough Council’s development control committee, a year after it was first considered.

Aldi

Local authorities are obliged to reach a decision on unusually large or complex planning applications within 13 weeks.

The proposals for a discount food store on a former bowling green have been dogged by controversy.

Applicant Ian Jackson, of Hampton Brook (UK) Limited says the Aldi supermarket would create the equivalent of 40 full-time jobs.

But Luton Town Football Club wants to build a sports dome on the site, which stopped being used for bowls in 2000 and later got permission to be used for parking.

The store plans were approved in April on the casting vote of the committee chairman.

But the application was referred to a full council meeting by two Liberal Democrat councillors, where it was rejected.

Since then a review of the scheme led to planning officers recommending approval, instead of refusal based on a loss of open space in the town.

Planning team leader Clive Inwards told the committee on Wednesday (Jan 8th) that the circumstances have changed.

“The potential loss of Aldi at Power Court is not helpful,” he said.

The 2020 Developments’ Power Court proposals are “not sufficiently well advanced” at the moment, despite the end of the legal battle over Newlands Park, he explained.

One of three late representations came from 2020 Developments, the committee heard.

The council’s planning solicitor Steven Sparshott said: “I received the various letters yesterday. One was last night and I didn’t see it until 9am today.

“There are various matters which could make the report in front of you more robust, and freer of a legal challenge.

“It does not mean there won’t be a legal challenge. My job is to protect the council’s interests.”

He explained if the report was subsequently changed again it is only right that the applicant and other parties address the updated version.

Labour Farley councillor Dave Taylor said: “The letter of objection and the observations from the legal representatives of 2020 Developments we have to take into account and need time to do that.

His Labour Farley colleague Mahmood Hussain said they owed the applicant and the public an apology because “it’s ridiculous beyond any point”.

He asked whether the committee, by deferring the scheme, would be setting a precedent when people can make a legal challenge or go to a judicial review already.

“It must be a short deferment, and at the next meeting we must make a decision, as it’s totally ridiculous,” he added.

“And in the eyes of the public we look totally incompetent.”

Councillor Taylor, who chairs the committee, said: “The advice from officers is that we defer.

“The legal department need to look at the letter from the main objector and bring it back quickly, probably next month.”

Subsequent comments from the public area included “shocking”, “we’re going straight to appeal” and “it’s embarrassing”.