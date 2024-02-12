Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Borough Council has published its plans for an extension of the Vale cemetery in Stopsley after being granted planning permission.

But concerned residents have criticised the process – saying a consultation was held after decisions had already been made, and people’s feedback on the plans was ignored.

The council bought land next to the current cemetery for the expansion after a survey of the Vale's burial capacity in 2018 suggested that it would run out of burial land by next year.

Vale cemetery. Picture: Google Maps

The rise in deaths and burials during the Covid-19 pandemic has made the need for this extension “even more urgent”, the council said, with the new site allowing for up to 7,000 graves and a new natural burial site with 700 spaces. The new extension is expected to be in operation from this May.

The council says its priority is to maximise capacity and protect the extension from flooding experience at the current site. It said: “To respect the space of each individual grave, no encroachment (that is no personal tributes that cross boundaries onto an adjacent grave space or the walkway space between graves) will be permitted outside of the grave plot. We have improved drainage so that one grave doesn't flood the other.

"Therefore, items that could contribute to flooding—such as paving slabs, tiles or artificial grass—will not be allowed. Planting of trees and permanent placement of seating will also not be allowed, but loan chairs will be available for families while they are visiting.”

On Facebook, resident Wasim Khan said: “Some of the points are valid, for instance the artificial grass people use can stop drainage....and planting trees which can later uproot graves is not a good idea. Disappointed because a so called consultation was held after the decision were [sic] made to make the changes.”

But not everyone has welcomed the plans. One resident, Fiona Coogan, said: “I don’t care what LBC say, it's my son’s grave that has been paid for. If my son’s grave is touched by anyone there will be consequences for it. I look after it and will put what I want on it and, only I will remove anything. I fought with them once and I will do it again if needed. So hands off, LBC.”

Adam Khan added: “We are very frustrated! LBC have provided little feedback to these changes. The changes are not clear, the face to face meeting date and times were arranged at short notice and at a day/time which many are working. We have made a number of suggestions to help, including having these sessions during the evening, weekend and also having a online option for those who can not travel, so at least they can join online. We just want to be kept informed and treated with some respect before they plough ahead and make changes! Very confusing information and unhelpful at moment.”

The council says that the Vale management teams have “held a number of daytime, evening, and weekend drop-in sessions with stakeholders, residents, and the general public at the Vale, Bury Park Community Centre, and the Mall”.

Cllr Javed Hussain, Deputy Leader and portfolio holder for sustainable development and highways, said: “It is our priority to give residents who have passed away an appropriate resting place. We know that Vale cemetery is appreciated as a peaceful place to remember loved ones. This extension will ensure that continues, with burial spaces for the future.

“We understand the sensitivity of this matter, but the regulations we’re implementing will ensure the longevity of Vale cemetery as a burial ground for the community. Therefore, we encourage residents to view the extension plans and send in any questions or concerns you want to raise.”

There is set to be a footpath connecting the two sites, which can be accessed via a road by hearses. The plans do not include a new car park, while there will be disabled parking will be available at the new site, able bodied people will continue to use the existing parking.

The council said: “As our priority is to maximise the number of burial plots, if we were to build a car park at the new site, it would result in the loss of about 500 grave spaces and have a detrimental effect on the environment.”

