Plans for Luton Rugby Club's new facilities go on show

The plans for Luton Rugby Football Club's new clubhouse and playing facilities at Sundon Road will go on show next week.

There will be a two-day public consultation at The Red Lion, in Upper Sundon, on Monday, September 23, and Tuesday, September 24, between 4pm and 8pm.

Plans of the proposed development will be on show and members of the design team will be on hand to answer questions.

Pete Foster, Luton Rugby’s Relocation Director, said: “We have been looking to move to new custom built facilities for many years as the existing site at Newlands is restricted and would need substantial investment to bring it up to 21st century standards.

“Sundon Road will offer us everything we need to take the Club forward and is ideally located just to the north of Luton where there could be substantial new housing in years to come.

"Our members already come from a wide area across Bedfordshire and the new site is easily accessible from all directions.

“It is interesting times for the Club and this could be the catalyst for future growth and opportunities.

"The facilities will be appealing to local communities and clubs looking for sports locations for hire."

The new facilities will include a new clubhouse with terrace seating, two all-weather pitches, a full size grass pitch and space for several mini and junior rugby pitches, car and coach parking.

There will have to be extensive works to level the existing site so that it is suitable for use and additional landscaping will be introduced on the site boundaries.

Subject to planning permission being granted, the existing site will be sold for residential development to fund the new facilities.

The planning application is expected to be submitted in the Autumn and work onsite could start next summer, with the club relocating for the 2021/22 season.