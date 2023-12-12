Plans submitted to transform student accommodation in Luton into 84 affordable co-living flats

Developers say scheme would be more affordable than private renting

Plans have been submitted to transform Lea Halls student accommodation to co-living accommodation in Luton’s town centre.

Luton Halls Properties Limited’s planning application seeks to change the use of the existing student halls on Bute Street to provide 84 co-living flats, with up to 457 bedrooms and resident communal facilities. They say the proposals will offer a more affordable rental accommodation option for Luton residents when compared to private renting.

A pop-up event was held in September, with organisers stating residents praised the design of the development and the opportunities to boost the local economy. In particular, plans to provide co-living flats for younger persons were supported as it would be a more affordable, alternative accommodation option for residents.

The scheme has now gone before Luton planners

The application aims to make the site more sustainable and environmentally friendly. The existing buildings will be retained and upgraded to modern environmental standards, meaning the site will have a lower carbon footprint than if it was demolished and rebuilt.

The development will improve the appearance of the site by providing new entrance canopies, planting and boundary treatments, with public realm improvements along the site’s eastern boundary complimenting the existing popular route between the bus station and the town centre.

In addition, developers say the proposals will improve the amenity spaces onsite for residents, with new, landscaped courtyards and soft landscaping around the perimeter of the building.