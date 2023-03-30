Plant-based Luton beauty business shortlisted for East of England Startup Award

A plant-based beauty business in Luton has been named as a finalist in the East of England StartUp Awards.

The Glowcery has made the shortlist in the Fashion & Beauty category – with founder Roshanne Dorsett set to find out if she’s a winner in the summer.

Luton-born Roshanne founded the business in March 2020 and says it uses plant-based, cruelty-free and sustainable fruit and vegetable oils to make skincare products rich in the vital vitamins the skin needs to look and feel healthy balanced and glowing.

The Glowcery founder Roshanne Dorsett

She said: “Whilst starting a skincare business during lockdown has been challenging. I am grateful that The Glowcery has made a positive difference to people’s skincare and self-care routines. Being shortlisted for East of England Startup of The Year is testament to everyone that has continued to support me on this journey.”

Supported nationally by Starling Bank, British Business Bank, BT, Creative Ideaz, GS1 UK, Jeeves, Join Talent, ScoreApp and The Purposeful Project, the awards celebrate the achievements of the people who have turned an idea into an opportunity and taken the risk to launch a new product or service.

