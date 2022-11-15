The ladies loos at the Gary Cooper

The White House in Bridge Street, Luton and the Gary Cooper in Court Drive in Dunstable were awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK.

The gents at The White House

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness and accessibility.

The White House, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Gemma Goodge.

Gemma said: "Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

Advertisement