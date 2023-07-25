Plea to find teen missing from Luton
Bedfordshire police are asking for help to trace a missing teenager.
By Lynn Hughes
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
There are fears the teen may be in London after being last seen in Luton a few days ago.
A spokesman said: “Can you help us locate missing Michael?
“The 14-year-old was last seen on Friday (21 July) in Luton and could possibly be in London.
“He is described as around 5’4’’, with short brown hair and he wears glasses. He was wearing a grey tracksuit.
“Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting reference MPL/1351/23.”