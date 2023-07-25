Have you seen missing Michael?

There are fears the teen may be in London after being last seen in Luton a few days ago.

A spokesman said: “Can you help us locate missing Michael?

“The 14-year-old was last seen on Friday (21 July) in Luton and could possibly be in London.

“He is described as around 5’4’’, with short brown hair and he wears glasses. He was wearing a grey tracksuit.