Police and crime commissioner says Luton is a 'community of friends' and warns against using divisive language

Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has thanked a faith group for its work to bring communities in Luton together and described it as being a “town of friends”.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Tizzard wrote to the Luton Council of Faiths after the organisation shared their upset with the PM over his immigration policy and comments about the UK being “an island of strangers”.

The PCC said: “Whilst Luton like other areas of Bedfordshire is a town of many communities, it is at the same time one town with one Luton community. This is a credit to the residents of Luton, but also to organisations such as the Council of Faiths and your constituent members as well as Luton Borough Council, Bedfordshire Police and many individuals, businesses and voluntary organisations in the town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Tizzard mentioned the far-right, anti-immigration riots in England last year - sparked by a mass stabbing of girls in Southport.

John Tizard, Bedfordshire Police & Crime Commissioner

Alice Da Silva Aguiar, nine; Bebe King, six; and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven all died after the stabbings.

In January, 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana was jailed for life for the murder of the three girls and the attempted murder of 10 others.

The PCC explained: “...last summer there was no rioting or other forms of criminal violence on any street in Luton when we witnessed criminal thuggery as there was in other places across the country. This was further testimony to the investment that has been made - faith-based, political, social and financial investment - by the organisations mentioned above. This is another reason to feel proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He addressed the war in Gaza and how both the conflict and UK foreign policy have “put pressure and created potential tensions in Luton”.

He said: “When talking about international policy, immigration policy, asylum policy and domestic policy it is very important to use words with care. Language matters.”

Mr Tizzard added: “We must always avoid language that might offer hope to those who would seek to divide our communities. I feel that Luton is a town of friends and not strangers. I very much hope that this would apply to the whole of Bedfordshire and the wider UK.”