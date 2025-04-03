Police and crime panel says it's 'robust' in scrutiny of Bedfordshire's PCC - but admits it has limited powers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Panel insists it is holding the police and crime commissioner (PCC) to account – but members admit they are working with limited powers and challenging constraints.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When commissioner John Tizard was a candidate in April 2024, he said the Police and Crime Panel could be “more robust” in its scrutiny.

The panel was asked on Tuesday, April 1 if it has become more or less robust when scrutinising PCC decisions, budget allocations, or policing oversight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Melville (an Independent panel member) said: “The panel tries very hard to hold the commissioner to account to the best of our ability and to the constraints that we work with as a panel.

PCC John Tizard

“I think it’s widely known that the powers that we have as a panel are quite challenging.

“I would refer to the last meeting, particularly around the budget,” he said.

“I think we hold the commissioner to account for the figures that he produced and was asked for, so yes, I think we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Could we improve? Yes. but again, I think we work under challenging circumstances.”

Councillor Basit Mahmood (Luton Borough Council) said: “I think this panel has gone over and above in terms of holding John to account.

“It certainly wasn’t easy when he came into office, people forget we had the far right riots during the summer which affected our communities, diverse communities in Luton.

“And we’ve held him to account over his response to that.

“We’ve had the budget – we went line by line through his entire operation.

“I think we’ve done a robust job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Panel chair, Paul Downing, said the PCC inherited a police and crime plan that he had “no control over”.

“[He] had a budget that was set by [his] predecessor that [he] had no control over,” he said.

“I think the position we are in now is that the commissioner now has the chief constable wanted, he’s got the chief executive that he selected.

“He’s got his police and crime plan that he’s written and his budget that’s been approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So only now are we in a position where we can start drilling into detail.

“But we’re not here just to knock Mr.Tizard down, we are here to act as critical friends too.”

When asked if he felt supported or challenged appropriately the PCC said the panel had “attempted” and had “succeeded” in scrutinizing his performance.

“I also recognise, as Mr. Melville has said, the powers of the panel are somewhat limited,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe the Home Office is currently reviewing governance arrangements as part of the police reform agenda, so we may see something emerge there.

“But I think it really is important that scrutiny is seen as a constructive positive process, which is about supporting as well as holding to account,” he said.

Which he added was in “everybody’s interest to get right”.