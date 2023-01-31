Police want to trace a driver who fled the scene

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the M1 yesterday morning.

At around 7am, officers were called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike on the southbound entry slip road at junction 11a.

The car, described as a dark grey hatchback, had left the scene before emergency services arrived. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

PC Elliot Wright, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances of this collision and are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it. Failing to stop at the scene is an offence.

“If you have information or any dashcam footage from around the time of the incident, please get in touch.”