Police appeal for help in finding missing Luton man

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a missing 36-year-old man from Luton.

Neil Draper has been missing from his home in Luton since Sunday.

Neil Draper

He is described as 5’4”, stocky build, with short brown hair and has facial stubble.

It is not confirmed what he was wearing, but it is possible he is wearing a gold necklace with the word ‘Dad’ on the chain.

Anyone with information please contact 101, or report via the force's online reporting tool, quoting reference number 216 of 5 January.