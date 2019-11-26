Police appeal for help to find missing Luton man

Bedfordshire Police continue to appeal for the public's help in finding a 67-year-old man who was last seen in Luton on Saturday, October 12.

Gordon John Smith was last seen at his home address in Stopsley, and was believed to be wearing a dark blue "Ping" branded golf jacket, a dark green jumper and white trainers.

Have you seen missing Gordon John Smith?

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of the 67-year-old man, he is described as 5ft 7ins and slim, with short dark grey hair and blue eyes.

He has a scar on his left leg and one on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 244 of 17 November.

Police are asking the public to share this poster with family and friends to assist with the search for Gordon.