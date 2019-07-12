Police appeal for information about Luton stabbing which saw 17-year-old airlifted to hospital

Police are appealing for further information about yesterday's stabbing in Luton which saw a 17-year-old airlifted to hospital.

At around 1.15pm police were called to reports that a boy had been injured following an assault in Enterprise Way.

The helicopter transported the boy to hospital

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for help in tracing those responsible.

DI Grant Maxted said: “This incident happened in broad daylight and it is only by pure chance that the victim’s injuries were not more serious.

"I’m appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have information about those involved, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 200 from 11 July. You can also give information online by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.