Police appeal for missing Luton man
Police are appealing for help to find a man missing from Luton this afternoon.
By Lynn Hughes
11 hours ago - 1 min read
The police reported that Alan has been missing since 2pm today (Monday). He was last seen at his home in Luton.
He is 44, and described as 6’7 with dark hair.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We do not know what he was wearing but he is likely to wear white Lacoste trainers.”
If you have any information, please call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting MPL/247/23.