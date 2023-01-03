Police appeal for missing Luton teen
Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to trace a missing Luton teenager.
Fourteen-year-old Munopa was last seen on Friday (30 December). He is described as slim build, 5'7", and was seen wearing a black tracksuit, black coat, black hat and on a black bike.
Munopa is known to have links to the Marsh Farm area of Luton.
A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information is urged to contact us on 101 or online https://beds.police.uk quoting reference 481 of 30 Dec”.