Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist injured in Luton collision

Police investigating a road traffic collision in Luton which left a cyclist with serious injuries are appealing for witnesses.

At around 11.20pm on Sunday, June 25, a silver Mercedes S-class was involved in a collision with a cyclist at the junction between Putteridge Road and Ashcroft Road, near the roundabout.

Ashcroft Road and Putteridge Road. Photo from Google Maps

Initially the cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but his condition deteriorated and he was transferred to Addenbrooke’s hospital. He is now in a serious but stable condition. His next of kin has been informed.

Sergeant Will Hood, investigating, said: “We have been in contact with the driver of the Mercedes, but are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicle or cyclist in the area at the time, to get in touch with us.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashboard camera footage from this time to help us establish the circumstances around this incident.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sergeant Hood on 101 quoting Operation Fencing.