Police appeal to find teenager last seen in Luton

Ismaeel was last seen in Luton

Have you seen missing Ismaeel?

The 18-year-old was last seen in Luton on Saturday 12 March at 12pm, and officers are becoming concerned for his welfare.

Ismaeel is described as Asian, 5ft 10ins, slim, with short black hair and black facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a green Nike tracksuit and a black jacket. Ismaeel has links to Birmingham.