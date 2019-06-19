Police appeal to help find Luton family of a man who died in Norfolk

Police in Norfolk are appealing for help to trace the Bedfordshire family of a man who died in Norfolk on Thursday, June 6.

Andrew Parsons died aged 51 at St Martins Dibden Road Hostel in Norwich.

Police

Police are seeking any family members in the Bedfordshire area.

Malcolm Parsons was Andrew’s father and passed away recently in Luton.

Officers are also looking for the person or people who registered his death.

Anyone with information relating to Andrew should contact the coroner’s office in Norwich on 01603 276493.