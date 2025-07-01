Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard attends an event in Luton to launch the Together for Bedfordshire initiative

Bedfordshire Police’s Together for Bedfordshire campaign is hoping to ensure Luton is a safe place to enjoy this summer.

The initiative means the police will work closely with councils, community groups and the Police and Crime Commissioner to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, which often rises during the summer.

Focuses of the campaign include increased visibility, strengthened community ties and delivering a response that focuses on the needs of an individual area.

“We know that town centres can see a rise in offences such as theft, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour during the summer months,” said Chief Superintendent Jaki Whittred, who leads Bedfordshire Police’s neighbourhood policing team.

“That’s why we’re focusing on a strong, visible presence in these areas, working hand-in-hand with our partners to reassure the public and crack down on the types of criminality that can impact local businesses and residents.”

In the Bury Park area of Luton last year shoplifting more than doubled from 51 recorded cases between April and June, compared to 126 between July and September.

Luton Borough Council's portfolio holder for community safety Maria Lovell, said: “Keeping our communities safe takes genuine partnership and we are working side by side to tackle the issues that matter most to residents.

"Our priority is to ensure that everyone feels safe and can enjoy their time when out an about in busy, shopping areas of our town.

"We can see from the work already being done that this joined-up approach is already making a difference.”

To launch the campaign an event took place in Luton alongside Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard on Saturday June 28.

