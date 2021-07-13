Police commissioner unveils paid internship scheme in Bedfordshire

Festus Akinbusoye - Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner - has launched a new paid internship programme for 18 to 22 year olds.

Interns will work on projects that affect younger communities - and will be paid above the national living wage.

Mr Akinbusoye said “We want to empower our young people of Bedfordshire, this is an amazing opportunity to work alongside professionals and deliver real-life projects that will have a positive impact on our young communities.”

Festus Akinbusoye, Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner

Each round of the programme will run for one month with a team of four interns. There will be three rounds of the programme with a team of four new interns in each round.

Round 1: September 1 to 30 (closing date July 18)

Round 2: November 1 to 30 (closing date September 12)

Round 3: January 10, 2021 to February 4, 2021 (closing date October 31)